Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5415; (P) 1.5477; (R1) 1.5526; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD is turned neutral with current retreat. Some consolidations could be seen but outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.5165 support holds. Above 1.5536 will target 161.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.4965 from 1.4716 at 1.5823.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be in place at 1.4281, on bullish convergence condition in daily MACD. Further rise would be seen back to 1.6434 key resistance next. Break of 1.4965 resistance turned support is needed to indicate reversal. Otherwise, further rally will remain in favor.