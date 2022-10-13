EUR/AUD Mid-Day Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5415; (P) 1.5477; (R1) 1.5526; More…

EUR/AUD’s rally resumed after brief retreat and intraday bias is back on the upside. Current rally should target 161.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.4965 from 1.4716 at 1.5823. On the downside, below 1.5426 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be in place at 1.4281, on bullish convergence condition in daily MACD. Further rise would be seen back to 1.6434 key resistance next. Break of 1.4965 resistance turned support is needed to indicate reversal. Otherwise, further rally will remain in favor.