Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5489; (P) 1.5538; (R1) 1.5618; More…

Focus is back on 1.5704 in EUR/AUD with current strong rebound. Firm break there will resume larger up trend from 1.4281. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 1.4716 to 1.5704 from 1.5267 at 1.5878, and then 100% projection at 1.6255. In case of another fall as correction from 1.5704 extends, downside should contained by 55 day EMA (now at 1.5245) to bring rebound.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be in place at 1.4281, on bullish convergence condition in daily MACD. Further rise would be seen back to 1.6434 key resistance next. Break of 1.4965 resistance turned support is needed to indicate reversal. Otherwise, further rally will remain in favor.