<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5506; (P) 1.5539; (R1) 1.5592; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. Another fall cannot be ruled out, but strong support could be seen from 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.5976 at 1.5329 to complete the correction from 1.5976. Firm break of 1.5614 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.5976. However, sustained trading below 1.5329 will carry larger bearish implication and target 61.8% retracement at 1.4928.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, it’s still early to confirm if rise from 1.4281 represents bullish trend reversal. But as long as 1.5271 support holds, such rally is in favor to continue. Break of 1.5976 will target 1.6434 key resistance next. On the other hand, firm break of 1.5271 will retain medium term bearishness instead.