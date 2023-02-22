Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5483; (P) 1.5515; (R1) 1.5564; More…

Range trading continues in EUR/AUD and intraday bias stays neutral. On the upside, break of 1.5650 resistance will revive that case that correction from 1.5976 has completed at 1.5254. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for 1.5749 resistance first. On the downside, firm break of 1.5254/71 will carry larger bearish implication and resume the fall from 1.5976.

In the bigger picture, it’s still early to confirm if rise from 1.4281 represents bullish trend reversal. But as long as 1.5271 support holds, such rally is in favor to continue. Break of 1.5976 will target 1.6434 key resistance next. On the other hand, firm break of 1.5271 will retain medium term bearishness instead.