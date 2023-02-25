EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD’s rise from 1.5254 resumed by breaking through 1.5650 resistance last week. The development affirmed the case that corrective fall from 1.5976 has completed at 1.5254. Initial bias is now on the upside this week for 1.5749 resistance first. Break there will bring retest of 1.5976 high. For now, further rally will remain in favor as long as 1.5512 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, it’s still early to confirm if rise from 1.4281 represents bullish trend reversal. But as long as 1.5271 support holds, such rally is in favor to continue. Break of 1.5976 will target 1.6434 key resistance next. On the other hand, firm break of 1.5271 will retain medium term bearishness instead.

In the longer term picture, focus stays on 55 month EMA (now at 1.5590). Sustained trading above there will raise the chance of bullish trend reversal, and at least bring further rally to 1.6434 cluster resistance, 38.2% retracement of 1.9799 (2020 high) to 1.4281 at 1.6389. However, rejection by 55 month EMA will suggest that down trend from 1.9799 is still in progress for another low below 1.4281.