EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD’s up trend from 1.4281 resumed by breaking through 1.5976 and hit as high as 1.6188 last week. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.5976 from 1.5254 at 1.6302 next. On the downside, below 1.6027 minor support will turn bias neutral and bring consolidations again first.

In the bigger picture, the strong support from 55 week EMA (now at 1.5396) is raising the chance of bullish trend reversal. Focus is now on 1.6434 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.4281 at 1.6389). Sustained break there should confirm that whole down trend from 1.9799 (2020 high) has completed. Further rally should then be seen to 61.8% retracement at 1.7691. However, rejection by this cluster resistance will make medium term outlook neutral at best.

In the longer term picture, the strong break above 55 week EMA (now at 1.5616) now raising the chance of bullish trend reversal. Firm break of 1.6434 resistance should confirm that the down trend from 1.9799 has completed. It’s still early to decide if the up trend from 1.1602 (2012 low) is resuming. An assessment will be made after rise from 1.4281 reveals more of its structure.