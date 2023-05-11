<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6142; (P) 1.6196; (R1) 1.6255; More…

EUR/AUD dived to 1.6134 but quickly formed a temporary low there and recovered. Intraday bias is turned neutral first. Considering bearish divergence condition in D MACD, fall from 1.6785 might be correction to whole up trend form 1.4281. Deeper decline is in favor as long as 1.6354 support turned resistance holds. Below 1.6134 will target 1.5254/5976 support zone. Nevertheless, break of 1.6354 will revive near term bullishness and turn bias back to the upside for rebound.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, the solid break of 1.6434 resistance argues that whole down trend from 1.9799 (2020 high) has completed at 1.4281 (2022 low). Further rise should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.4281 at 1.7691 next. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.5976 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pull back.