Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6021; (P) 1.6056; (R1) 1.6093; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays neutral for the moment. Risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.6513 resistance holds. Below 1.5976 will resume the fall from 1.6785 to 100% projection of 1.6785 to 1.6134 from 1.6513 at 1.5862.

In the bigger picture, a medium term top is possibly in place at 1.6785 already, on bearish divergence condition in D MACD. Fall from there is seen as correcting whole up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). Deeper decline is expected as long as 1.6513 resistance holds, to 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.6785 at 1.5828. Strong support could be seen there to complete the first leg of the corrective pattern.