EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD’s fall from 1.6785 resumed last week by powering through 1.6134 support. Initial bias stays on the downside this week for 100% projection of 1.6785 to 1.6134 from 1.6513 at 1.5862. Strong support could be seen around there to bring rebound, at least on first attempt. On the upside, firm break of 1.6134 support turned resistance should confirm short term bottoming and bring stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, a medium term is possibly in place at 1.6785 already, on bearish divergence condition in D MACD. Fall from there is seen as corrective whole up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). Deeper decline is expected as long as 1.6513 resistance holds, to 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.6785 at 1.5828. Strong support could be seen there to complete the first leg of the corrective pattern.

In the longer term picture, it’s still early to decide if rise from 1.4281 is resuming whole up trend from 1.1602 (2012 low). But in either case, further rally is in favor as long as 1.5254 support holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.4281 at 1.7691.