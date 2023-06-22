<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6088; (P) 1.6137; (R1) 1.6215; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays on the upside at this point. Corrective fall from 1.6785 should have completed with three waves down to 1.5846. Further rise should be seen to 1.6513 resistance next. On the downside, though, break of 1.6057 minor support will mix up the outlook and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.6785 are seen as a correction to up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) only. Strong support should be seen around 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.6785 at 1.5828 to complete the first leg and bring rebound. However, sustained trading below 1.5828 will raise the chance of trend reversal and target 61.8% retracement at 1.5238.