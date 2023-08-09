<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6694; (P) 1.6777; (R1) 1.6826; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD is turned neutral as it retreated after hitting 1.6858. Still new term outlook stays bullish as long as 1.6635 support holds. Above 0.6858 will resume larger up trend to 1.7377 projection level next.

In the bigger picture, the rise from 1.4281 (2022 low) is in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.5254 to 1.6785 from 1.5846 at 1.7377. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.5846 support holds, even in case of another pull back.