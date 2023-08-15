<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6762; (P) 1.6846; (R1) 1.6895; More…

Despite retreating, further rise is expected in EUR/AUD with 1.6708 support intact. Current rally is part of the up trend from 1.4281. Next target is 1.7377 projection level next. On the downside, break 1.6708 minor support will turn bias to the downside for deeper pull back.

In the bigger picture, the rise from 1.4281 (2022 low) is in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.5254 to 1.6785 from 1.5846 at 1.7377. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.5846 support holds, even in case of another pull back.