Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6908; (P) 1.6987; (R1) 1.7058; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains on the upside at this point. Current rally is part of the up trend from 1.4281. Next target is 1.7377 projection level next. On the downside, break 1.6737 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, the rise from 1.4281 (2022 low) is in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.5254 to 1.6785 from 1.5846 at 1.7377. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.5846 support holds, even in case of another pull back.