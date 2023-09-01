Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6662; (P) 1.6782; (R1) 1.6843; More…
Intraday bias in EUR/AUD is back on the downside as fall from 1.7062 is extending. Deeper decline would be seen to 55 D EMA (now at 1.6614). On the upside, above 1.6887 minor resistance will argue that the pull back has completed, and turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.7062 high.
In the bigger picture, the rise from 1.4281 (2022 low) is in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.5254 to 1.6785 from 1.5846 at 1.7377. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.5846 support holds, even in case of another pull back.