Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6394; (P) 1.6474; (R1) 1.6519; More…

EUR/AUD’s fall from 1.7062 resumed by breaking through 1.6452 support. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 1.6000 fibonacci level, as a larger scale correction. On the upside, break of 1.6650 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Outlook, outlook will stay mildly bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 is probably correcting whole up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). Deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000. Strong support should be seen there to bring rebound, at least on first attempt. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.6650 resistance holds.