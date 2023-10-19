<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6574; (P) 1.6609; (R1) 1.6663; More…

EUR/AUD’s rally from 1.6319 resumed by taking out 1.6704 and intraday bias is back on the upside. Outlook is unchanged that correction from 1.7062 should have completed at 1.6319. Further rally is expected to retest 1.7062 high next. On the downside, however, break of 1.6550 support will dampen this view and turn bias back to the downside for 1.6319 instead.

In the bigger picture, the strong support from medium term rising trend line indicates that rise from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still in progress. On resumption, next target is 100% projection of 1.5846 to 1.7062 from 1.6319 at 1.7353. In any case, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.6319 support holds.