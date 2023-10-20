<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6641; (P) 1.6691; (R1) 1.6770; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays on the upside as rise from 1.6319 is in progress. Further rally should be seen to retest 1.7062 high next. On the downside, break of 1.6550 support is needed to indicate completion of the rebound. Otherwise, near term outlook will stay mildly bullish even in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, the strong support from medium term rising trend line indicates that rise from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still in progress. On resumption, next target is 100% projection of 1.5846 to 1.7062 from 1.6319 at 1.7353. In any case, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.6319 support holds.