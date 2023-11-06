Mon, Nov 06, 2023 @ 13:29 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURAUD OutlookEUR/AUD Daily Outlook

EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6450; (P) 1.6492; (R1) 1.6518; More

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains on the downside for retesting 1.6319 support first. Sustained break there will resume the fall from 1.7062, and target 100% projection of 1.7062 to 1.6319 from 1.6843 at 1.6100. On the upside, above 1.6588 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that 1.7062 is already a medium term top. Fall from there is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). While deeper decline might be seen, strong support should emerge from 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 1.6000 will raise the chance of bearish tend reversal.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.