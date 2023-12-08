<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6295; (P) 1.6392; (R1) 1.6446; More…

EUR/AUD falls sharply after rejection by 55 4H EMA, but stays above 1.6267 low. Intraday bias remains neutral first and outlook remains bearish. On the downside, break of 1.6267 will resume larger decline from 1.7062 to 100% projection of 1.7062 to 1.6319 from 1.6844 at 1.6106 next. However, break of 1.6515 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, the break of medium term trend line support now suggests fall from 1.7062 correcting the whole up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). Deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000. Strong support could be seen there to bring rebound on first attempt. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.6844 resistance holds. Sustained break of 1.6000 would bring further fall to 61.8% retracement at 1.5343.