Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6297; (P) 1.6331; (R1) 1.6382; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral and risk stays on the upside as long as 1.6127 support holds. Above 1.6398 will resume the rebound to 1.6478 resistance. Firm break there will argue that whole correction from 1.7062 has completed, and target 1.6844 resistance for confirmation. Nevertheless, break of 1.6127 will resume the corrective fall to 1.6000 fibonacci level.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). Strong support should be seen around 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 bring rebound. Break of 1.6844 will argue that this up trend is ready to resume through 1.7062 high.