EUR/AUD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6340; (P) 1.6423; (R1) 1.6470; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD is turned neutral first with today’s strong recovery. On the upside, break of 1.6512 minor resistance will argue that pull back from 1.6671 has completed, and revive near term bullishness. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for 1.6671 resistance. On the downside, break of 1.6348 will resume the fall to 1.6127 support.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). Break of 1.6844 resistance will argue that this up trend is ready to resume through 1.7062 high. In case of another fall, strong support should be seen around 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound.