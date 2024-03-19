Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6561; (P) 1.6584; (R1) 1.6597; More…

EUR/AUD’s strong break of 1.6606 minor resistance indicates that corrective pullback from 1.6742 has completed at 1.6439. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 1.6742 first. Firm break there will resume whole rise from 1.6127 and 1.6844 resistance next. For now, near term outlook will remain cautiously bullish as long as 1.6439 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). Break of 1.6844 resistance will argue that this up trend is ready to resume through 1.7062 high. In case of another fall, strong support should be seen around 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound.