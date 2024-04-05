Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6404; (P) 1.6460; (R1) 1.6506; More..

EUR/AUD recovered after dipping to 1.6412 briefly and intraday bias stays neutral. On the downside, break of 1.6412 and sustained trading below 1.6439 support will argue that whole rebound from 1.6127 has completed, and turn near term outlook bearish for this support again. Nevertheless, strong rebound from current level, followed by break of 1.6561 minor resistance, will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.6742.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). Break of 1.6844 resistance will argue that this up trend is ready to resume through 1.7062 high. In case of another fall, strong support should be seen around 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound.