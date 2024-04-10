Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6348; (P) 1.6400; (R1) 1.6431; More..

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays on the downside at this point. Break of 100% projection of 1.6742 to 1.6439 from 1.6677 at 1.6374 will pave the way to 161.8% projection at 1.6187 next. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.6503 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). The correction is still in progress with fall from 1.6742 as the third leg. Strong support is expected around 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound.