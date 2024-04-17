Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6502; (P) 1.6560; (R1) 1.6648; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays mildly on the upside at this point. Rise from 1.6368 would target 1.6677 resistance next. Break there will confirm that correction from 1.6742 has completed, and bring further rally through this high. On the downside, though, below 1.6511 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). The correction is probably still in progress with fall from 1.6742 as the third leg. Strong support is expected around 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound.