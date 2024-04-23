Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6479; (P) 1.6556; (R1) 1.6597; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral at this point. For now, further rally will remain mildly in favor as long as 1.6368 support holds. Corrective fall from 1.6742 could have completed with three waves down to 1.6368. Above 1.6678 will target a retest on 1.6742 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). In case of another fall, strong support is expected around 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound. Break of 1.7062 is in favor as a later stage.