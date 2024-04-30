Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6271; (P) 1.6346; (R1) 1.6402; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD is turned neutral with current recovery. Further decline is expected as long as 1.6484 resistance holds. Below 1.6288 will resume the fall from 1.6742 to 1.6127 support, or further to 100% projection of 1.7062 to 1.6127 from 1.6742 at 1.5807 However, break of 1.6484 will turn bias back to the upside for further rebound.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). In case of another fall, strong support is expected around 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound. Break of 1.7062 is in favor as a later stage.