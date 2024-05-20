Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6210; (P) 1.6259; (R1) 1.6288; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AD is back on the downside with breach of 1.6216 support. Current fall from 1.6742 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.7062. Deeper fall would be seen to 1.6127 support, or further to 100% projection of 1.7062 to 1.6127 from 1.6742 at 1.5807. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.6381 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). In case of deeper fall, strong support is expected around 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound. Break of 1.7062 is in favor as a later stage.