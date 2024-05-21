Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6233; (P) 1.6264; (R1) 1.6314; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD is turned neutral as it recovered after brief dip to 1.6211. Further decline remains in favor as long as 1.6381 resistance holds. Break of 1.6211 will resume larger corrective decline from 1.7062 to 1.6127 support, or further to 100% projection of 1.7062 to 1.6127 from 1.6742 at 1.5807. However, break of 1.6381 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). In case of deeper fall, strong support is expected around 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound. Break of 1.7062 is in favor as a later stage.