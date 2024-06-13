Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6167; (P) 1.6231; (R1) 1.6286; More…

EUR/AUD recovered after dipping to 1.6173 and intraday bias is turned neutral first. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.6418 resistance holds. Break of 1.6173 will resume the decline from 1.6742, as the third leg of the correction from 1.7062. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.6679 to 1.6211 from 1.6418 at 1.6129.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). In case of deeper fall, strong support is expected around 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound. Break of 1.7062 is in favor as a later stage.