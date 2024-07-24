Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6384; (P) 1.6407; (R1) 1.6428; More…

EUR/AUD’s correction from 1.0762 has possibly completed with three waves down to 1.5996, after hitting 1.6000 fibonacci support. Break of 1.6148 resistance affirms this case. Intraday bias stays on the upside for 1.6742 resistance next. On the downside, below 1.6384 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) only. Strong support is still expected between 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound. Break of 1.6742 resistance indicate that the up trend is ready to resume through 1.7062.