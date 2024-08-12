Mon, Aug 12, 2024 @ 06:58 GMT
EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6555; (P) 1.6589; (R1) 1.6642; More

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral for the moment. Outlook is staying bullish with 1.6474 support intact. On the upside, above 1.6798 minor resistance will bring retest of 1.7180 resistance first. Firm break there will resume larger up trend to 1.7715 fibonacci projection level next.

In the bigger picture, corrective fall from 1.7062 medium term top should have completed at 1.5996. Larger up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is resuming. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5996 at 1.7715. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.6474 support holds.

