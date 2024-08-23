Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6516; (P) 1.6548; (R1) 1.6602; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral for the moment. Rise from 1.596 is still in favor to continue with 1.6474 support intact. On the upside, break of 1.6745 resistance will suggest that pullback from 1.7180 has completed, and retain near term bullishness. Further rise should then be seen back to retest 1.7180 high. However, decisive break of 1.6474 will argue that rise from 1.5996 has completed, and dampen the larger bullish view.

In the bigger picture, corrective fall from 1.7062 medium term top should have completed at 1.5996. Larger up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is resuming. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5996 at 1.7715. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.6474 support holds. However, decisive break of 1.6474 will argue that EUR/AUD is still engaging in medium term range trading.