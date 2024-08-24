EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD gyrated lower last week despite weak downside momentum. On the downside, sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 1.6432) will argue that rise from 1.5996 has completed. Deeper fall would then be seen back to this support. Nevertheless, strong rebound from current levels, followed by break of 1.6580 resistance, will argue that pullback from 1.7180 has completed already. Intraday bias will then be back on the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, corrective fall from 1.7062 medium term top should have completed at 1.5996. Larger up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is resuming. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5996 at 1.7715. However, sustained break of 55 D EMA will dampen this bullish view and extend medium term range trading.

In the longer term picture, price actions from 1.9799 (2020 high) are seen as a long term decline at the same scale as the rise from 1.1602 (2012 low). Rebound from 1.4281 is seen as the second leg. As long as 55 M EMA (now at 1.6006) holds, this second leg could still extend higher. However, sustained trading below 55 M EMA will open up the bearish case for extending the decline through 1.4281 low.