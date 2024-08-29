Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6352; (P) 1.6417; (R1) 1.6454; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains on the downside as fall from 1.7180 is extending. Rise from 1.5996 could have completed at 1.7180 already, and deeper fall would be seen back towards this support. On the upside, though, above 1.6580 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up by the deeper than expected fall from 1.7180. Yet as long as 1.5996 support holds, up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage. Firm break of 1.7180 will pave the way to 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5996 at 1.7715.