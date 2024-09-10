Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6537; (P) 1.6585; (R1) 1.6614; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays on the upside at this point. As noted before, corrective pullback from 1.7180 could have completed at 1.6256 already. Further rise should be seen to retest 1.7180 high next. On the downside, however, break of 1.6457 support will turn bias back to the downside for 1.6256 again.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up by the deeper than expected fall from 1.7180. Yet as long as 1.5996 support holds, up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage. Firm break of 1.7180 will pave the way to 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5996 at 1.7715.