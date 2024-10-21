Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6156; (P) 1.6185; (R1) 1.6233; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains mildly on the downside, as fall from 1.6351 would extend to retest 1.6002 low. On the upside, however, break of 1.6351 will resume the rebound from 1.6002 to 38.2% of 1.7180 to 1.6002 at 1.6452.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.5996 cluster support holds (38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 (2023 high) at 1.6000), up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage. However, decisive break of 1.5996 will argue that the medium term trend has reversed and turn outlook bearish.