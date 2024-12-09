Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6433; (P) 1.6498; (R1) 1.6603; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD is turned neutral first with current retreat. Some consolidations would be seen below 1.6559. But further rally is expected as long as 1.6305 resistance turned support holds. Above 1.6559 will resume the rise from 1.5963 to 1.6598 key resistance. Decisive break there will confirm that whole fall from 1.7180 has complete with three waves down to 1.5963, and target a test on 1.7180 next.

In the bigger picture, EUR/AUD is still holding on to 1.5996 key support despite brief breach. Larger up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still in favor to resume through 1.7180 at a later stage. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.5995 will indicate that such up trend has completed. Deeper decline would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7180 at 1.5388, even as a correction.