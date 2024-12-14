EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD’s rally from 1.5963 extend further to 1.6573 last week but failed to break through 1.6598 resistance and turned sideway. Initial bias remains neutral this week first, and further rally is in favor. On the upside, decisive break of 1.6598 resistance should confirm that whole fall from 1.7180 has complete with three waves down to 1.5963. Further rise should then be seen to retest 1.7180 next. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.6359 will indicate rejection by 1.6598, and turn bias back to the downside.

In the bigger picture, EUR/AUD is holding on to 1.5996 key support despite brief breach. Larger up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still in favor to resume through 1.7180 at a later stage. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.5995 will indicate that such up trend has completed. Deeper decline would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7180 at 1.5388, even as a correction.

In the longer term picture, rise from 1.4281 is seen as the second leg of the pattern from 1.9799 (2020 high), which is part of the pattern from 2.1127 (2008 high). As long as 55 M EMA (now at 1.6047) holds, this second leg could still extend higher. However, sustained trading below 55 M EMA will open up the bearish case for extending the decline through 1.4281 low.