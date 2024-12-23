Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6627; (P) 1.6661; (R1) 1.6717; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral as consolidations continue below 1.6712. Deeper retreat could be seen, but downside should be contained by 55 4H EMA (now at 1.6553. On the upside, break of 1.6712 will resume the rally from 1.5693 to retest 1.7180 high next.

In the bigger picture, EUR/AUD is holding on to 1.5996 key support despite brief breach. Larger up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still in favor to resume through 1.7180 at a later stage. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.5995 will indicate that such up trend has completed and deeper decline would be seen.