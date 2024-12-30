Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6730; (P) 1.6767; (R1) 1.6805; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD is turned neutral with current retreat and some more consolidations would be seen. But further rally is expected as long as 1.6573 resistance turned support holds. Above 1.6800 will resume the rally from 1.5963 to retest 1.7180 high next.

In the bigger picture, EUR/AUD is holding on to 1.5996 key support despite brief breach. Larger up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still in favor to resume through 1.7180 at a later stage. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.5995 will indicate that such up trend has completed and deeper decline would be seen.