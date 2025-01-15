Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6565; (P) 1.6610; (R1) 1.6685; More…

EUR/AUD is still bounded in consolidation from 1.6800 and intraday bias stays neutral. Downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.5963 to 1.6800 at 1.6480 in case of another fall. Firm break of 1.6800 will resume the rally from 1.5963. However, firm break of 1.6480 will bring deeper correction 61.8% retracement at 1.6283.

In the bigger picture, EUR/AUD is holding on to 1.5996 key support despite brief breach. Larger up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still in favor to resume through 1.7180 at a later stage. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.5995 will indicate that such up trend has completed and deeper decline would be seen.