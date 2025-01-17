Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6512; (P) 1.6556; (R1) 1.6627; More…

EUR/AUD is still bounded in consolidation from 1.6800 and intraday bias remains neutral. Strong support is expected from 38.2% retracement of 1.5963 to 1.6800 at 1.6480 to contain downside. Firm break of 1.6800 will resume the rally from 1.5963. However, sustained break of 1.6480 will bring deeper correction 61.8% retracement at 1.6283 instead.

In the bigger picture, EUR/AUD is holding on to 1.5996 key support despite brief breach. Larger up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still in favor to resume through 1.7180 at a later stage. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.5995 will indicate that such up trend has completed and deeper decline would be seen.