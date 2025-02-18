Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6445; (P) 1.6493; (R1) 1.6538; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays neutral at this point. The favored case remains that consolidation pattern from 1.6800 has completed at 1.6391 already. On the upside above 1.6631 will bring retest of 1.6800 first. Firm break there will resume the rally from 1.5963 to 61.8% projection of 1.5693 to 1.6800 from 1.6391 at 1.6908. However, firm break of 1.6391 will invalidate this view and bring deeper fall.

In the bigger picture, with 1.5996 key support (2024 low) intact, larger up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still in favor to resume through 1.7180 at a later stage. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.5996 will indicate that such up trend has completed and deeper decline would be seen.