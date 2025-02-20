Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6395; (P) 1.6430; (R1) 1.6462; More…

EUR/AUD’s break of 1.6391 support invalidated the original view. Corrective pattern from 1.6800 is still in progress and extending. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 61.8% retracement of 1.5963 to 1.6800 at 1.6283. On the upside, though, break of 1.6518 resistance will bring stronger rebound back to 1.6631.

In the bigger picture, with 1.5996 key support (2024 low) intact, larger up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still in favor to resume through 1.7180 at a later stage. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.5996 will indicate that such up trend has completed and deeper decline would be seen.