EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD edged higher to 1.8094 last week but reversed from there. The development suggests that rebound from 1.7245 has completed with three waves up to 1.8094. Initial bias stays on the downside this week. Sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 1.7694) will argue that corrective pattern from 1.8554 is already in the third leg. Deeper fall should then be seen back to 1.7245 support. Nevertheless, strong rebound from 55 D EMA will maintain near term bullishness for another rise through 1.8094 later.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.8554 medium term are seen as a corrective pattern. While deeper pullback might be seen, downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 (2022 low) to 1.8554 at 1.6922 to bring rebound. Up trend from 1.4281 is expected to resume at a later stage.

In the longer term picture, rise from 1.4281 is seen as the second leg of the pattern from 1.9799 (2020 high), which is part of the pattern from 2.1127 (2008 high). As long as 55 M EMA (now at 1.6365) holds, this second leg could still extend higher.