Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7745; (P) 1.7852; (R1) 1.7937;

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral first. on the downside, break of 1.7717 support will revive the case that rise from 1.7245 has completed. Corrective pattern from 1.8554 should have then started the third leg. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for 1.7459 support next. On the upside, above 1.7972 will bring retest of 1.8094 resistance.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.8554 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern. While deeper pullback might be seen, downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 (2022 low) to 1.8554 at 1.6922 to bring rebound. Up trend from 1.4281 is expected to resume at a later stage.