Wed, Jan 07, 2026 13:34 GMT
More
    HomeTechnical OutlookEURAUD OutlookEUR/AUD Daily Outlook

    EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7298; (P) 1.7387; (R1) 1.7434; More

    EUR/AUD accelerates lower today, and intraday bias remains on the downside. Fall from 1.8160 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.8554. Break of 1.7245 support will target 1.6922 fibonacci level. On the upside, break of 1.7477 support turned resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, risk will stay on the downside in case of recovery.

    In the bigger picture, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.7472) holds, price actions from 1.8554 could still be a correction to rise from 1.5963 only. However, sustained break of the EMA will argue that it’s already correcting the whole up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). In this case, deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.6922.

    ActionForex
    ActionForex

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.