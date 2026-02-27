Fri, Feb 27, 2026 10:07 GMT
More
    HomeTechnical OutlookEURAUD OutlookEUR/AUD Daily Outlook

    EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6536; (P) 1.6612; (R1) 1.6654; More

    There is no clear sign of bottoming in EUR/AUD yet despite loss of momentum as seen in 4H MACD. Intraday bias remains on the downside. Fall from 1.8554 is in progress and should target 138.2% projection of 1.8554 to 1.7245 from 1.8160 at 1.6351 next. Near term outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.6830 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

    In the bigger picture, fall from 1.8554 medium term top is seen as reversing the whole up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). Deeper decline should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.5913, which is slightly below 1.5963 structural support. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.7245 support turned resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.

    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.